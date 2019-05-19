Chakwera promises to transform Malawi, upbeat to win race for State House

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera on Saturday held a final campaign rally at Kamuzu Institute for Youth and sports in the Capital City of Malawi, Lilongwe with promise to transform the country if elected as President during the Tuesday’s Tripartite Elections.

Chakwera was accompanied by former president and People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda during the mass rally which marked the final push for voting basket.

In his speech during a televised rally on Times TV, Chakwera promised total transformation of Malawi once he takes over leadership through his political mantra, the Chakwera Super H-5 of Servant leadership, Uniting Malawi, Prospering together, Ending corruption and Rule of law.

Chakwera centered much on unity for the nation to develop. He said once voted into power on Tuesday, he will unite all regions, tribes and all religions in quest to build new Malawi.

The MCP leader also mentioned the endorsement of him by Banda and former vice president, Khumbo Kachali as another testimony that unity is paramount to building new Malawi.

Chakwera vowed to make radical changes and create Malawi a “land of opportunity for all” and “not for just a privileged few.”

He said the MCP will improve conditions of service for civil servants including building the Malawi Police houses which President Peter Mutharika promised but never fulfilled.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :