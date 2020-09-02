Chakwera refuses red carpet treatment at Area 18 Interchange site tour

President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday declined to use the rep carpet after alighting from his presidential car to tour the country’s first overhead traffic interchange at Area 18 in the capital city Lilongwe in order to appreciate the project’s progress.

The car carrying the President made a stop beside the carpet and immediately after stepping out of the car he was directed by one of his aides to take a walk on the carpet as it’s required according to presidential protocols instead Chakwera went straight to meet officials and tour the project.

Official who rolled out the red carpet were told to take it back as Chakwera said he could not use the red carpet at the construction site.

During the function Chakwera also used only 6 vehicles on his motorcade as one way of fulfilling his manifesto in which he promised to reduce the number of vehicles for his motorcade.

Speaking after the tour, the Malawi leader said he was impressed with the progress of the project.

“Am happy that the work is coming to an end am also happy that the project is not only to deconjest the city but is connected to various economic factors,” he said.

Briefing the president on the progress of the project, Minister of Transport Sidik Mia said the interchange will be ready in two weeks.

The Area 18 Interchange the only remaining work on Parliament-Bingu Stadium Road dual carriageway upgrading project which was initiated by the previous regime of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The K4.9 billion project started in 2017. So far, about 90 percent of the work on the interchange has been completed.

