Chakwera reinstates senior chief Ngabu: Elevates 2 Sub-TAs of Mulanje

President Lazarus Chakwera has reinstated Noah Dalasi Chisafali Ngabu as senior chief Ngabu of Chikhwawa district after he was dethroned by former president Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika dethroned Ngabu over allegations of corruption and mistreatment of his subjects.

But the Chakwera administration said its inquiry has established that the chief was dethroned because he never showed his allegiance to Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Meanwhile, government has elevated Sub Traditional Authorities Sunganizeru and Tombondiya of Mulanje District to Traditional Authority status as one way of promoting social economic development in rural areas.

Speaking during the elevation ceremony that took place on Saturday at Mulanje District Council Main Chambers Hall, Deputy Minister of Local Government, Halima Daudi, said chiefs are crucial to the social economic progress of the country as they are custodians of culture and rural development.

She, therefore, advised the newly elevated chiefs to desist from corrupt practices and work hard and hand in hand with fellow duty bearers like councilors and members of parliament to develop their areas.

“Let me urge you to be non partisan and execute your duties without political fear and favor,” she said.

She said government has many projects and programmes aimed at alleviating the poor and that it was their duty to make sure only the ones intended to benefit from the programmes are benefiting.

On chieftainship wrangles, the deputy minister said government would prefer if royal families discussed and agreed on the right heir without the involvement of courts as this delays cases and in the end stalls development in their area.

She then assured chiefs in the country that the Tonse led government will continue with all the developments that were started by the previous regime while appealing to local leaders to take a leading role in ensuring quality and timely completion of the projects.

Speaking earlier, Member of Parliament for Mulanje Bale Constituency, Victor Musowa, emphasized on the need for the local leaders to spearhead developmental projects in their areas.

He said chief’s are often manipulated by politicians and this promotes violence and disagreements among the people and stalls developments.

“Let me ask you to concentrate on the developmental projects in your areas and work with the government and refrain from politics,” he said.

Senior Chief Mabuka, whose area the two TAs stem from, expressed gratitude to government for elevating them saying this will enable smooth operations of development projects.

He, therefore, told the newly elevated chiefs to discharge their duties transparently with a hard working spirit so as to motivate their subjects.

“It has been my wish to see that these two chiefs are elevated as my area became unmanageable now that i have grown up, I hope this will foster development in my area,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares