Gotani Hara asks women to vote for MCP candidate

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) deputy secretary-general Catherine Gotani Hara has asked women in Karonga Central Constituency to elect Leonard Mwalwanda of MCP in the November 10 parliamentary by-election.

Gotani Hara led MCP senior officials during a campaign rally at the weekend at Mwenelondo, the stronghold of Mwalwanda’s fiercest contender Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo of UTM Party.

She said women feel the pinch of poverty when politicians do not deliver campaign promises,

Hara, who is also Speaker of Parliament, said: “When poverty hits, it is women who struggle to fend for children. However, I have known Karonga women as hard-working and business minded. Every day, they defy all male domination to run small business and fend for their families.

“Government will complement your efforts by providing loans to boost your businesses and empower you to educate your children, buy cheap fertiliser and have enough food un your homes. Vote for Mwalwanda who will take your developmental needs to parliament.”

MCP regional director (North) Robert Katawa implored the youth to refrain from political violence in the volatile constituency nicknamed Benghazi after a Libyan warzone.

The seat fell vacant following the death of two-time parliamentarian Cornelius Mwalwanda of MCP.

The MCP campaign trail brought together seven legislators from the Central and Northern regions, including regional chairperson Kezzie Msukwa, director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda and Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo.

Political commentator Sherif Kayisi said the high powered delegation of MCP as a clear sign that “competition is stiff and there is a lot at stake for Tonse Alliance partners whose partnership is principal on paper but wide open on the ground where parties are struggling to show who is more popular than the other.”

