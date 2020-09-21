MV Ilala back on Lake Malawi: Mota Engil commits to sort out workers demands

September 21, 2020 Leonard Masauli- Mana Be the first to comment

The MV Ilala is reportedly back on Lake Malawi after Malawi Shipping Company Workers have accepted to get back to work as the management finalizes their agreement by 30th September 2020.

MV Ilala on Lake Malawi: It provides transport for Likoma and Chidzumulu islanders

It is said the Mota Engil which runs the Vessel has also written a commitment letter through government that it will sort out on the workers demands.

The workers union secretary, Emmanuel Wisiki confirmed on Saturday saying they have given the management until 30th September to work on their grievances.

“It is true we have accepted to resume work and the  MV Ilala has also resumed from 19th September 2020. The Crew have agreed to work until 30 September, 2020 to have the rest of their demands met,” said Wisiki.

The three week break of MV Ilala created panic to the islanders as hundreds of the people scrambled for the lone Lamani boat to connect to the mainland for basic necessities.

