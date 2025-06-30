Chakwera Returns from Nigeria with a Good story: Magwero Industrial Park Construction Kicks Off in July

Malawi’s march toward industrialisation and job creation is gaining decisive momentum as President Lazarus Chakwera announced that construction of the long-awaited Magwero Industrial Park will begin in July, backed by financing from the African Export-Import (AFREXIM) Bank.

Addressing journalists at Kamuzu Palace Parade Ground upon his return from the 32nd AFREXIM Bank Annual Meetings in Abuja, Nigeria, President Chakwera described the development as a game-changer in Malawi’s economic transformation agenda.

“This was an extremely important meeting for Malawi,” said Chakwera. “I come home truly encouraged that treasure projects such as the Magwero Industrial Park will soon take shape. This initiative will open thousands of job opportunities for our people and position Malawi as a serious player in regional trade and industrialisation.”

The Magwero Industrial Park is being positioned as the heartbeat of Malawi’s industrial future, aligning with the country’s Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) Strategy, which AFREXIM Bank is actively supporting. The park is expected to serve as a launchpad for agro-processing, light manufacturing, green energy solutions, and export-oriented enterprises.

According to government insiders, the project will prioritize youth employment, MSME development, and innovation, with a special focus on climate-conscious infrastructure and sustainable industrialisation.

President Chakwera’s participation in Abuja underscored Malawi’s active role in shaping pan-African economic policy. At the Presidential Plenary, Chakwera joined other African and Caribbean leaders in pushing for enhanced intra-African trade, regional value chains, and digital innovation partnerships.

He also engaged in bilateral talks with key figures, including Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and AFREXIM Bank President Professor Benedict Oramah, where he pitched Malawi’s growing investment potential in sectors like energy, infrastructure, and tourism.

“We are no longer on the sidelines,” Chakwera noted. “We are at the table, shaping Africa’s future and forging lasting partnerships that put Malawians first.”

At Kamuzu International Airport, President Chakwera was welcomed by a high-powered delegation, including Minister of Trade Engineer Vitumbiko Mumba, Minister of Local Government Richard Chimwendo Banda, Higher Education Minister Dr. Jessie Kabwila, Defence Minister Monica Chayang’anamuno, and Deputy Minister of Transport Steven Baba Malondera.

With construction set to begin next month, all eyes will be on Lilongwe as the Magwero Industrial Park rises from blueprint to brick-and-mortar reality. This milestone signals more than infrastructure—it marks Malawi’s resolve to industrialise, empower its workforce, and anchor itself in Africa’s new economic order.

