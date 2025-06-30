Hilton Kahuna Banda Pledges K30 Million at Living Waters Church 40th Anniversary Fundraising Dinner

Faith and enterprise united in a powerful moment on Saturday night as Hilton Kahuna Banda, Group Chairman of Akatswiri Mineral Resources, pledged K30 million during the Living Waters Church International 40th Anniversary Fundraising Dinner held at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

Banda, who served as Guest of Honour, delivered a compelling keynote address championing the power of starting small, the potential of faith-driven enterprise, and the vital role the church can play as an engine for economic empowerment and generational wealth creation.

“The church must not only be a spiritual refuge,” Banda emphasized, “but also a catalyst for economic transformation and opportunity.”

The generous K30 million pledge towards the anniversary conference fundraising drive was met with overwhelming appreciation — not only as a financial boost but as a symbolic alignment between business leadership and faith-based development.

Prophet Blessings Chapo, Vice President of Living Waters Church International, expressed deep gratitude for the gesture:

“Mr. Banda’s contribution is more than money — it’s a seed of faith in the future of the church and the communities we serve. We are humbled by his generosity and encouraged by his belief in the vision of Living Waters.”

The event marked a significant milestone in the church’s 40-year journey, and Banda’s contribution underscored Akatswiri Mineral Resources’ ongoing commitment to investing in people, purpose, and community.

As the night closed in celebration and prayer, one message rang loud and clear: when faith and enterprise walk hand in hand, true transformation begins.

