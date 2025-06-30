Youth in Machinga Lead in Calling for Peaceful Elections

Young people in Machinga have raised their voices for peace ahead of the September elections, urging political players and citizens alike to embrace calm and respectful campaigning. Their message was loud and clear during a stakeholder engagement meeting in Liwonde, focused on preventing violence against women in elections.

Hanifa Kambodya, Youth Representative for the United Democratic Front, said the youth want to vote in peace and enjoy the leadership they choose—free from fear or violence. “We want to thrive in a Malawi where our votes count, not where violence overshadows our hopes,” she said.

Liwonde Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Thandiwe Mwalwenje, echoed the sentiment, pledging the police’s commitment to public safety during the electoral season. “We are ready to act swiftly and protect everyone,” she affirmed, calling for stronger community-police collaboration.

Traditional Authority Sitola called on fellow chiefs to ensure fairness by avoiding double bookings of campaign venues, a key step in preventing political clashes. The meeting, organized by Oxfam with support from the European Union, highlighted the power of partnerships in promoting peace and amplifying youth voices in shaping Malawi’s democratic future.

