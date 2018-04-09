Chakwera riles DPP for political violence: MCP complains to Malawi Electoral Commission

Political campaign has closed in Milonde ward in Mulanje ahead of Tuesday’a local government by-electiond, a campaign marred by violence and opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has since complained to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Some MCP members have been left injured as the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets hacked the opposition followers in a bid to influence the poll results.

The violence left one person in hospital.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera said what happened in Milonde ward was undemocratic.

“This should not happen in democratic Malawi. Nobody should be allowed to spill the blood of another person in the name of party allegiance,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said MCP had already registered its displeasure and complaint with the electoral body and they hope the commission would take necessary measures to curb such behaviour.

The MCP president condemned what happened in Mulanje, saying it is a retrogression “which has no place in the country’s modern democracy”.

He said Malawians are not stupid to continue supporting individuals who are interested in political violence.

Chakwera called on other political parties to learn to tolerate diverse views, which, he said, is one of the tenets of democracy which Malawians chose in 1993.

“This is a litmus test for Mec. We registered our concern with them. If they are not able to handle a small by-election by failing to act on the violence in Milonde, how can they be trusted that they will be on top of their game in 2019,” Chakwera said.

Milonde Ward has five candidates that include Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Mike Skinner, Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Donata Nyanga and three independent candidates; Mavuto Lackson Michael, Leo Roy Pangani and Cidreck Dickies Somanje.

A win by the MCP in the DPP stronghold might not change the political power in the DPP dominated Mulanje District Council but it will boost the morale of the opposition which, of late has been winning elections in the DPP dominated south

