UDF goes into Malindi by-election fighting to win: Convention in August

United Democratic Front’s (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has said his party is going into Tuesday by-elections to win Malindi Ward in Mangochi North East Constituency.

Muluzi was speaking on Sunday at the close of the campaign when he addressed a rally at Mbanda Primary School ground where he was accompanied by party Secretary General Kandi Padambo, Spokesman Ken Ndanga and others.

He appealed to the community to vote UDF candidate Kassim Abiewa Limamu.

“UDF is still strong. It has been in existence for almost 20 years. Do not doubt me. I won’t let you down,” he said

Other candidates contesting in Malindi Ward include People’s Party (PP) aspirant Hassan Chikuta, Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Ambrose Benford Hamisi and George Mayamiko Chiwaula, who is an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, UDF has announced that its elective convention will be held from August 1 to 2, 2018 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre where the party will 8 decide who the 2019 presidential candidate will be.

Chairperson for the convention committee, Charles Chikuwo, who is also UDF second vice-president, said 10 positions are up for grabs: party president and three vices, secretary general and vice, organising secretary and vice, treasurer and deputy.

Balaka North legislator Lucius Banda said he will contest against Muluzi at the party’s convention.

UDF, former ruling party, is currently struggling to establish a foothold in the country since former president Bingu wa Mutharika ditched the party in 2005 to form DPP.

The party which won four presidential elections on the trot after the fall of dictator Kamuzu Banda 24 years ago, had its candidate Atupele Muluzi on position four in 2014.

Now, the 38-year-old, who iced his ‘agenda for change’ to take a Cabinet post in the DPP administration, has become the poster face of his party’s controversial alliance with its nine-year-old offshoot.

