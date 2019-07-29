Chakwera rolls out ‘justice rallies’: ‘Quest for Malawi electoral justice crucial’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has said he has rolled out ‘justice rallies’ and that he will be speaking to Malawians across the country as they wait for justice in the elections case.

Chakwera, who alongside UTM Party president Saulos Chilima is challenging the presidential race results in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, told a meeting on Sunday at Kanjuwi primary School ground in Traditional Authority Khombedza in Salima that he will be updating Malawians on the progress of the court petition hearing.

He appealed l to Malawians to continue with prayers and fasting so that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government must fall through the will and power of both God and man.

Chakwera cascaded his slogan that has already occupied much public space and hearts that “For Malawi to Rise, Mutharika Must Fall”.

He said: “People cannot trust a government that was acquired illegally and that is why we are waiting for the court to hear the outcome.”

Chakwera said they have objective material evidence to prove their case of electoral fraud and that the electoral body failed to manage the May 21 Tripartite Elections which were marred by irregularities, including the use of Tippex to alter some results sheets.

“The issue of Tippex was confirmed even by Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Jane Ansah and indeed it was used. We need justice to be done,” he said.

Chilima and Chakwera filed separate petitions disputing the May 27 Malawi Electoral Commission declaration of Mutharika as winner of the presidential race with 1 940 709 votes representing 38.57 percent followed by Chakwera with 1 781 740 votes representing 35.41 percent with Chilima finishing third and ahead of four other aspirants with 1 018 369 votes representing 20.24 percent.

The two cited irregularities, especially in the results management process, as some of the factors justifying nullification of the presidential election.

During the rally, Chakwera urged his followers to keep joining demonstrations organised by civil society organisation (CSOs) who are calling for the resignation of MEC chairperson Ansah.

Chakwera stressed that people should exercise their right to demonstrate and faulted the Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, Rodney Jose, for ordering the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to stop convening demonstrations in the country.

MCP leader said Police chief’s decision is tantamount to the State abrogating its responsibility, saying he has no powers to suspend any part of the Malawi constitution and that his letter is tantamount to a declaration of a state of emergency.

“I wish to remind the IG, in case he has forgotten that as the general public we know and do appreciate that the Malawi Police Service has highly professional and dedicated men and women who are willing to safeguard peace in this country. Do not dim their light by standing in their way as they diligently and bravely serve this country and its citizens,” said Chakwera.

During the rally Chakwera also touted his ‘Super Hi5’, a five-point development plan which, he claims, is meant to make Malawi a land of opportunity for all and not for just a privileged few.

He reminded Malawians that the vision lives on and will soon be the key strategic framework for shaping the social economic development agenda in Malawi.

Speaking at the same rally, former president Joyce Banda, leader of People’s Party (PP) said Malawi needs Chakwera most as he is the person who can end the impunity which is locking this country and blasted First Lady Gertrude Mutharika of extravagant during a private visit in London last week to celebrate her son’s graduation from a British university.

Media reports claim the president’s wife blew £80,000 (about K61 200 00) of taxpayer funds on the lavish trip, which included the vice president’s wife Judith Chimulirenji.

MCP Vice President Sidik Mia also spoke against impunity by the same DPP government.

Commenting on the MCP rally in Salima, Chris Chaima Banda, a development economist and long serving British civil service technocrat, told Nyasa Times that Chakwera is conducting “justice rallies” on two fronts.

He said Chakwera wants to appraise Malawians on the progress the party is making in the court in elections case ad that he is also using these rallies to outline the key strengths of the case, overwhelming evidence of electoral fraud presented to the court and the quality of the legal team that has been assembled.

Secondly, Chaima Banda noted that as a leader of MCP, Chakwera is acknowledging that the party parliamentary primaries had anomalies and divided MCP members.

“On this matter these rallies are serving as a platform upon which the MCP president is delivering restorative justice. Uniting his party members without seeking to finger point at anybody.

“In that way all MCP members are able to come together in unity as one family with pride. In my view this is the most pragmatic approach that any leader can go to the people with through rallies, at a time when Malawi is fragmenting as a nation,” said Chaima Banda.

He said the electoral justice can contribute to the consolidation of democratic governance.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :