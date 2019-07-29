IG Jose maintains ‘I have demanded’ demos to end: Malawi army, police hold media briefing

July 29, 2019 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 27 Comments

Malawi Police Service (MPS) and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) on Monday held a media briefing at the Police Headquarters, Area 30 in Lilongwe in which the Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose maintained that he has “demanded” that protests against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair Jane Ansah should stop or else the law enforcers will use force to disperse the marchers.

MDF Commander Vincent Nundwe and Police IG Rodney Jose addressing the media

The two State security organs media briefing was held ahead of a fresh round of anti-Jane Ansah protests by civil society organisations (CSOS)  led by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) set for Tuesday nationwide.

Apart from the Police IG, there was also the presence of military bosses at the briefing which included MDF Commander Vincent Nundwe.

In his statement, Jose confirmed sending a letter to HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo dated July 26 2019,  that has been circulating on various platforms,  ordering the grouping  to stop convening demonstrations in the country.

“As Inspector General, I would like to put it on record that my office places supremacy on the Constitutional right to assemble and demonstrate,” said Jose.

He said the decision follows violent and criminal acts that have characterised recent protests and that it doesn’t require one to be a rocket scientist to know that the demonstrations have been violent and have provided an opportunity for criminal elements to loot.

“It’s now evident that some quarters of the society have now declared war on police,” said Jose.

Jose said police officers have been attacked during these demonstrations, making it extremely difficult for them to provide security to persons and property.

He used a quote of former US President William J. Clinton, saying: “A society that makes war against its police had better learn to make friends with its criminals.”

Jose said his letter to HRDC is a demand but hope the grouping will respond positively to the letter as Police are overwhelmed by the demonstrations.

“I have demanded. I stand by the words that I am demanding,” he said.

HRDC has blamed the country’s city councils and Malawi Police Service for allegedly fuelling violence, looting and vandalism that have characterised recent demonstrations organised by the grouping.

In a statement seen by Nyasa Times, HRDC national chairperson Timothy Mtambo said police should arrest all criminal elements in the protests but not stop rights of citizens to demonstrate.

Mtambo said HRDC is available to work with relevant authorities to prevent violence before, during and after the demonstrations.

A security studies lecturer at Mzuzu University, Euginio Njoloma said the IG’s decision to demand suspension of demonstrations shows that the police is overwhelmed.

Cabana
Guest
Cabana

Ukunamatu Jose wanva? Chasowa unapha uja akubweza ese. Pantumbo pako ndiposo wanva?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Piper
Guest
Piper

Police IG mustn’t demand the public stop demonstrating. Is he demanding the same of Jane Ansah that she resigns so there is order? If not then he rather shut it !!!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

muphweteka a jose cifukwa ca bribe.
ma demo saatha.
look mukulandila salary ndi nkhani zonamazi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Njolo mpilu
Guest
Njolo mpilu

uku nde kutipanil nkabudula, mmwado. shit.
popeza wavala cisoti ca polisi nde nde tiope,???
siyani zankutuzi.
tiex plus ma bribes mmesa mmazidziwa, a malawi analipo kaletu. lelo pokhapokha jane ndi pitala acokebsitikuwafuna. simple. utsilu otizolowera ndi maboza ife toto.
muuzane.
tikhale ndi plesdent wina ,malawi isinthe.

kapitol city ngati trading centre mpaka lelo.
MXIIIIII

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

I knew that soon Army isukuluka. Just wait and see

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chule
Guest
Chule

Why not ask Jane Ansah to temporaliry resign so that people should not go to the streets, this is the same with what Bakili did by just asking the CSO’s to stop the demos instead of asking Jane Ansah to resign until the court the court ruling

Its simple, why not asking Jane Ansah to resign, people are going to the streets because of him

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
THE APOSTLE
Guest
THE APOSTLE

I WONDER WHY THE MDF BOSS DID NOT UTTER ANY WORD AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE. TO ME IT LOOKS LIKE THEY FORCED HIM TO BE AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE SO IT CAN BE SEEN AS………….??????

THE MDF LAWS ARE CLEAR ,,,,,,,MUNYA A DPP THIS IS THE YEAR

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nzungu wakuda
Guest
Nzungu wakuda

Who is him to stop us demo akabwela ameneyo akunana

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

Cause and Effect. Peaceful election has been violated and effect people are demonstrating the cause the cause to be removed and the IG in his inteeligence and wisdom is threatening the effect not the cause.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Piper
Guest
Piper

Hahahaha ! You killed me ! On point !!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
TOSH
Guest
TOSH

mukuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuunama yu cant stop us

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago