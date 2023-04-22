Chakwera says economy battered by cyclone Freddy

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera says the recent recent high cost of living is because the country’s economy has been hit hard by the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy. Chakwera said this on Saturday in Lilongwe during Eid al-Fitr prayers. He thanked all Malawians who have joined hands to help victims of the cyclone disaster. Chairperson for the board of trustees for Lilongwe Sunni Foundation Manzoor Bheda pledged more support for people facing various disasters including cyclone survivors and those facing floods in the Northern Region. Bheda asked the President to consider making the day Muslims celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad a public holiday.

The national chairman for Qadria Muslim Association of Malawi Sheikh Jafar Kawinga commended President Lazarus Chakwera for showing servant leadership and unifying the nation regardless of tribal, religious and other differences.

Kawinga said Chakwera has shown that he is for all Malawians by associating with every tribe and religious groups.

He said despite the country passing through difficult times, the President has shown strong leadership.

The sheikh encouraged the President to remain focused despite the challenges saying God intentionally made him President to be a solution to the problems of the nation.

Kawinga also touched on issues of abortion and homosexuality during his speech stressing that the clergy in the country already agreed on the way forward.

“Your excellency, refer all issues regarding homosexuality and abortion to us, we will know how to deal with them,” he said.

Kawinga further called on parliamentarians to openly make their positions known regarding the issues so that their constituents are aware of the choices they are making on their behalf.

