Standard Bank Be More Race theme #LevelUp# challenge

The now glamorous Standard Bank Be More Race, whose 2023 edition is scheduled for June 17, will be celebrated under the theme #LevelUp# — which challenges people to do more to achieve greatness as the country is recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Freddy.

This was said by Standard Bank’s Chief Executive, Philip Madinga on Saturday morning at the official launch of the 2023 Be More Race in Lilongwe.

“This year’s race — under the theme #LevelUp# — aims to inspire us to do better in all our endeavours, and most importantly for each other,” Madinga said, which also resonates with President Lazarus Chakwera #Operation Tigwirane Manja# (let’s held each other’s hands in these trying times).

“Through this theme, we want to motivate Malawians to do more in our collective efforts to achieve our dreams at individual, institutional, community and national level.

“The theme also encourages us to be more than average — to be extraordinary, to attain the best version of ourselves and to never give up and never get satisfied with mediocrity.

“As a nation, we can achieve our vision for a self-dependent, healthy, and middle-income country by 2030, as espoused in our vision MW2063.”

Launched in 2017 as flagship athletics and wellness event to engage existing and potential customers, key stakeholders, and communities through a key uniting passion point — sport, the Be More Race had a two-year break following the CoVID-19 pandemic.

On its return last year, it was celebrated under the theme ‘Road 2 Recovery’ and was also used to raise funds to support academic pursuit for the girl-child at Lilongwe Girls Secondary School through construction of hostels.

Madinga said of the theme then that it was aimed at highlight the Bank’s leading role in facilitating the country’s CoVID-19 recovery efforts in both respects of the economy and people’s wellness as well as celebrate the resilience of a nation in withstanding socio-economic effects of CoVID-19 pandemic, while offering hope for a better tomorrow.”

Present at the launch for the 2023 edition was Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule, who urged Standard Bank to use the Be More Race to market Malawi’s tourism industry.

Kamtukule emphasized that the race is no longer just a sport but a tourism tool, saying: “I urge Standard Bank Plc to grab this opportunity to make the Be More Race for tourism.

“We want the Be More Race to spur domestic tourism in the first place because it draws together a lot of people in one place and also since it attracts international athletes who will be patronizing our tourism attraction sites and services.”

Meanwhile, Standard Bank has partnered several partners on board starting with Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) — who are the custodians of the sport in the country who support the bank with race administration and ensuring the race is credible and conducted at the recommended standard.

Madinga also disclosed that Coca-Cola Beverages Ltd has come on board as a beverage partner for the 2023 race as well as Mwaiwathu Private Hospital that is a medical partner to support the participants.

On his part Coca-Cola Beverages’ public affairs director, Godwin Ngoma said his company was proud to partner Standard Bank in the race.

Participation fees for the race’s competitive categories are K18,000 for 21km; K12,000 for 10km Fun Run and K6,000 for 5km Fun Run.

This year, there is a special consideration for children and have kits priced at K5,000 and also as usual, the proceeds from the race will be donated through CSR initiative to the education sector.

For the competitive 21km Half Marathon, Standard Bank has maintained the five winning positions for both male and female categories as follows:

* 1st position – K1.65 million

* 2nd position – K1.1 million

* 3rd position – K550,000

* 4th position – K220,000

* 5th position – K110,000

The race attracts people and organisations from different sectors in addition to professional athletes locally and internationally since 2017 — becoming a multi-disciplinary event deploying a Marathon that creates lasting relationships with different stakeholders locally and internationally.

Last year Madinga said: “This underscores that Standard Bank is more than just a bank, but an integral part of the community fabric.”

Thus he added that the 2022 Be More Race served to underscore that as a nation, “we are stronger when we work together, and that through our partnerships, our dreams and aspirations are possible and can be.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!