Uladi Mussa drops appeal case against corruption conviction

Lawyers for former cabinet minister Uladi Mussa say they have instructions from the maverick politician not to proceed with an appeal against his conviction after he was released from jail.

Mussa was released from prison following a presidential pardon as part of this year’s Easter celebrations.

His lawyer Chancy Gondwe confirmed the development.

“We discussed the matter surrounding the appeal and the pardon.

“He has reconsidered his instructions and we shall not be proceeding with the appeal.”

Mussa was sentenced to a five-year jail term for abuse of office, when he was Minister of Home Affairs between 2012 and 2014.

He was accused of taking bribes to issue Malawian passports to non Malawians not eligible for the travel citizenship document.

