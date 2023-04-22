General Mabedi appointed Flames caretaker coach

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has appointed Patrick General Mabedi as caretaker coach for the Malawi National Football Team, The Flames, until September 2023.

Mabedi is coming in to replace Romanian Mario Marian Marinica whose contract was not renewed after a string of losses by the Flames in the Afcon qualifiers.

The decision has been arrived at by the FAM Executive Committee at its first meeting of 2023 taking place in Salima.

“Mabedi will see the team through the two remaining 2023 Afcon qualifiers against Ethiopia in June and Guinea in September as well as the COSAFA Cup in May.

“In the meantime, FAM will immediately embark on the process to recruit a full time Flames Head Coach,” reads a statement on FAM’s official page.

The statement further says Mabedi has been appointed because he can ensure continuity having been in the national team structures for close to four years.

“FAM has settled for Mabedi to ensure continuity as he has been in the National teams structures for close to four years. He has served as Flames assistant coach since May last year and has been in charge of the Under 20 since 2020. He was also an Assistant Coach to Eddington Ng’onamo in 2013.

“The former Flames captain is one of the few local coaches with top international exposure having coached in South Africa including a stint with Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs,” reports FAM on its website.

Expatriate coaches Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) from Belgium and Romanian Mario Marian Marinica (MMM) have in the recent past years disappointed Malawians with poor performance by the Flames.

