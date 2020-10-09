Chakwera says Lake Malawi border row with Tanzania ‘non-issue’: Prioritises building rapport
President Lazarus Chakwera has said he has agreed with his Tanzanian counterpart John Pombe Magufuli that there was a need to build a good friendship between the two countries first before engaging each other over the border dispute on Lake Malawi, which is potentially rich in oil and gas.
Speaking to journalists at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe on Thursday after his arrival from Tanzania, Chakwera said he wanted to establish a rapport with Magufuli before raising the issue which he described as sensitive.
“My primary reason for visiting [Tanzania] was really to establish a rapport, to be able , like we said, to build friendship before function so that when we talk about such sensitive issues we talk from the position of friendship, as one people that know each other, not from a position of hostility,” said Chakwera.
Tanzania’s claim to half the lake – Africa’s third biggest – but Malawi disputes that assertion.
Malawi awarded oil exploration licences to foreign companies including Rak Gas to search for oil in the lake, which Tanzania calls Lake Nyasa.
“To put it in the words of President Magufuli, he said this is a non-issue,” said Chakwera.
Chakwera said Malawi and Tanzania have agreed to foster economic cooperation in transport, fisheries, mining, tourism and agricultural sectors.
He thanked Tanzania for availing his landlocked country two ports of Mtwara and Dar es Salaam.
While in Tanzania, Chakwera visited Malawi Cargo Centre in order to appreciate challenges which have been locking the centre currently known as MCC Limited.
The port has been facing numerous challenges due to lack of political will.
Chakwera said the cargo centre is very important and strategic to the country.
Awa abesa nyanja chifukwa chadyela. How can you say the lake is a non issue? The lake is the single biggest natural resource Malawi has. It is our identity, our most prized asset. Friendship and rapport after the Lake Issue is discussed. That Lake is the single most important hope for unlocking massive economic growth if indeed oil and gas are in it. Apart from tourism and the over 10 thousand different species in it, this lake is our pride.
Ulendo wabwino kwambiri Otata you are the best diplomat Nyasaland has ever produced. You don’t engage in fiery stances which at the end of the day you hardly find space for compromise. Ngati mudzitero you won’t be an embarrassment to us as well as the SADC and the continent of Africa. Magufuli made clear that Africa doesn’t have an elder brother whose vision doesn’t include our black continent. All from the West and East are thugs total robbers neocolonialists. Their aid conditions are bent on putting we Africans on the fringes
I first heard about oil kn lake malawi in 1972. And again in the 1980s. …..now the world wants electric vehicles!
It’s not jus about oil but most importantly gas as well, which the world and Malawi alike need as a source of energy be it for cooking power generation etc….we have run out of firewood now……