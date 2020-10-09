Chakwera justifies on defying Covid rules in Tanzania: Puts back mask on return to Malawi
President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday returned from Tanzania for an official visit but quickly defended himself from accusations that that he was putting lives of Malawians at risk for defying Coronavirus (Covid-19) guidelines when he removed his face masks during the tour to the neighbouring country.
Throughout his two-days tour, Chakwera did not put on his mask but immediately had it when he landed in Malawi soil.
Chakwera told journalists on arrival at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe, that he had to balance Malawi’s tradition and diplomacy as Tanzania’a narrative is that there is no Covid-19 in that country.
Tanzania’s President John Magufuli declared the country “coronavirus-free” thanks to prayers by citizens and Tanzanians do not wear face masks and gloves.
Chakwera said: “In terms of what Tanzania has experienced, the tradition is not to wear masks because they believe the pandemic is over so it is a question of trying to balance what our tradition is and what our diplomatic preference will be in order to establish a true relationship based on trust.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concern over Tanzania’s strategy on Covid-19.
Magufuli has repeatedly said the health crisis has been exaggerated and urged people to attend services in churches and mosques, saying that prayers “can vanquish” the virus.
The Tanzanian President has also ridiculed the strict measures neighbouring countries have imposed to fight the pandemic.
But Chakwera said he remains committed to fight against the virus pandemic, saying all members of the Malawi delegation had medical certificates as evidence that they were Covid-19 free.
University of Malawi’s Chancellor College political science and public administration lecturer Professor Happy Kayuni said indeed Chakwera found himself in a “delicate situation.”
Kayuni said the “safest route” would have been for Chakwera to convince Magufuli that he needed to wear a mask because he was coming from a country which has Covid-19 hence he did not want to pose a threat to him.
Museveni went to TZ a few weeks ago and he wore a mask while with Magufuli. That’s what leaders do. They stick to their beliefs.
Bwana OChakwera that was a sign of weakness wearing a mask is not a political statement it’s a recommendation from the WHO and scientist ,Tanzania is an epicenter of Covid -19 in this region but Mangufuli hides the truth from the international community It has been reported that Tanzania truck drivers have been found covid-19 positive across borders in neighbouring countries despite carrying a covid free certificate issued in Tanzania. When Museveni was in Tanzania he wore a Mask showing that he was a strong leader this will make Mangufuli belittle Malawians , Trump infected his colleagues because of not… Read more »
So you bloody fell for that? You are a president for [email protected] sake! Lost for words.
Hi fellow Malawians,
Don’t be worried! Tanzania has no any case of Covid-19. Your President is safe.
Long live a true relationship between Malawi and Tanzania.
Kupusa. Diseases know no tradition nor diplomacy, it’s about science. Zoona mungavule condom to protect traditions and diplomacy, Corona amadziwa kuti uyu ndi Tanzania uyu ndi malawi, iye amangoyenda otsaona malire. Nzanu Museveni anali konko anavala mask inu munavula, it just shows that you are a man without principles and you do things to please People. Trying to buy ma likes
So the crazy tradition in Tanzania is more important than the the lives of of Malawians and the president himself. This is the simalar to walking naked just because you have visited a mad man’s house and he has requested you to do so. If this not wearing a mask was mandatory the president should have just cancelled the trip all together. The president has demonstrated that he is irresponsible.
Then he shouldn’t have gone to TZ. It cements the statements that were made by is allies in the alliance during the campaign that there is no covid in Malawi. His wearing of a masks is therefore cosmetic or sheer hypocrisy.
The best would have been to have a meeting virtually. Malawi has participated in UNGA through this platform including Tanzania itself. So, why not do the same with their meeting? On another note has reform started at MBC? Why do they keep on repeating broadcasting departures and arrivals of a Head of State. What’s the significance of such rebroadcasts when they have been covered in their news programmes including privately owned media outlets. Please MBC, don’t waste tax payers money in this manner.We are in anew era and so we expect MBC to do business differently.
Coronavirus is not a big threat in our climate. We have not been given enough information by the rich countries who just want to impose stupid thing on us. Covid-19 attacks age and those will underlying issues.
Magufuli – Chakwera. One of them is right. ]…reminds me of the adage: a visitor does not choose![…..¿ or simply put…’……..has no choice¿¡¿
That is true Mnyumba mwa Mwini sawotchera Mbewa
Both are complete idiots. COVID is real. Although Magufuli seems to be a corrupt-free, results-oriented dude, he has some very idiotic traits. Exhibit no. 1 is this Covid issue. Then you hear he’s a TB Joshua follower, etc. How can an intelligent person follow TB, and believe there is no COVID in Tanzania??