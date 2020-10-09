Southern Region FA shift AGM to November 7  

October 9, 2020
The much awaited Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) elective Annual General Meeting (AGM)  which was expected to take place in December in Mangochi has been shifted to November 7 2020.

Humb: We will have AGM in November
SRFA  Chairperson Raphael Humba told Nyasa Times that they have decided to make the  change following the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) approval of the football restart plan made at it’s third quarterly meeting for the year 2020.
During the FAM Executive Meeting  which was held last week in Chintheche, Nkhatabay the country’s football mother body announced that football will officially kick off on  November 14 2020 and that the season will commence with elite competitions only.
The committee also agreed that the season opener will be the Charity Shield on November 14-15 and be followed by Superleague kick off a week later.
According to Humba the new date for the AGM has been set in order to give enough time to the people who will make it into the SRFA executive committee’s office  to prepare well for the new season since the kick off of the league has been delayed.
“We planned to hold the AGM in December this year but we had to meet again and to come up with another date after going through the recent statement released by FAM which also indicated  that  regional leagues leagues might start  around mid or end December based on the outcome of the assessment that will be made to the elite  competitions.
“So, our aim is to make sure that the new office bearers have time  to put  everything to do with the ThumbsUp new season in-place for the betterment of our  league,” said Humba.
He further revealed that the SRFA is yet to announce the actual date(s) where it’s member affiliates are expected to start nominating their  aspiring candidates.
“Currently we don’t have any letter  of aspiring candidates but it is my hope that we’ll have them once we announce the date where our office will start receiving the nominations. The only thing I wish to advise our affiliates is that they should choose people who can really  help to take SRFA league to the highest level,” explained Humba.

