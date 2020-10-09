Southern Region FA shift AGM to November 7  

The much awaited Southern Region Football Association (SRFA) elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) which was expected to take place in December in Mangochi has been shifted to November 7 2020.

SRFA Chairperson Raphael Humba told Nyasa Times that they have decided to make the change following the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) approval of the football restart plan made at it’s third quarterly meeting for the year 2020.

During the FAM Executive Meeting which was held last week in Chintheche, Nkhatabay the country’s football mother body announced that football will officially kick off on November 14 2020 and that the season will commence with elite competitions only.

The committee also agreed that the season opener will be the Charity Shield on November 14-15 and be followed by Superleague kick off a week later.

According to Humba the new date for the AGM has been set in order to give enough time to the people who will make it into the SRFA executive committee’s office to prepare well for the new season since the kick off of the league has been delayed.

“We planned to hold the AGM in December this year but we had to meet again and to come up with another date after going through the recent statement released by FAM which also indicated that regional leagues leagues might start around mid or end December based on the outcome of the assessment that will be made to the elite competitions.

“So, our aim is to make sure that the new office bearers have time to put everything to do with the ThumbsUp new season in-place for the betterment of our league,” said Humba.

He further revealed that the SRFA is yet to announce the actual date(s) where it’s member affiliates are expected to start nominating their aspiring candidates.

“Currently we don’t have any letter of aspiring candidates but it is my hope that we’ll have them once we announce the date where our office will start receiving the nominations. The only thing I wish to advise our affiliates is that they should choose people who can really help to take SRFA league to the highest level,” explained Humba.

