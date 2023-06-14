Chakwera says Malawi needs leadership to push the country to wealthy, middle income

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi needs leadership at all levels that can propel the country into wealthy or middle income.

Chakwera therefore said the Global Leaders’ (GLS) Summit, currently underway at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, is a milestone towards building capacity for transformative delivery of results for wealth, inclusive and self-reliant middle-income country.

He made the remarks Wednesday during the opening of the two-day summit.

Chakwera said the summit will boost capacity in many areas that are most needed for delivery of results for the country.

“The results we are looking for is productivity that takes Malawi to becoming wealthy, inclusive and self-reliant and a middle-income country.

” I have no doubts that this years’ Global Summit will be a great cataract for building the leadership capacity of the office bearers across the country.

“I thank the leadership for the award and I will use it as a program and as a motivation.

“I am determined to make sure that despite challenges that Malawi face, I will take the country towards the achievement of food security, job creation and wealthy creation,” said Chakwera.

During the summit, Chairperson for Unashamed Ethical, Boshoff Grobler presented a Leadership Award to President Chakwera for fighting corruption.

Grobler urged the country leaders to devise ways that can provide a comprehensive solution in dealing with corruption in all sectors.

Global Leadership Network Country Team Leader, Victor Mughogho described the summit as important saying it will inspire and equip world class leadership that ignites transformation.

The summit has brought together leaders across different sectors including Government, academia, civil society, arts and churches.

