Chakwera says Malawi will not be a security weak link in SADC region

“Together, all member states can come up with a lasting solution to the security problem facing some parts of the SADC region.”

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, who on Thursday travelled to the south-east neighbouring state on a working-visit, says that he is committed to give everything in his power to ensure that there is peace, security and stability in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.

Chakwera, who is the in-coming SADC chairperson, has been on an official business day-trip to the former Portuguese colony, Mozambique – a country currently facing insecurity and instability due to terrorists attack in some parts of the country.

President Chakwera’s Press Secretary, Brian Banda told Nyasa Times Thursday that the Malawi leader arrived in Mozambique’s capital, Mozambique where he attended the Southern African SADC’s Extraordinary Double Troika Summit.

Said Banda: “President Chakwera takes peace and security issues very seriously and he believes that there is power in unity of nations and for SADC to be a haven of peace, safety, stability and tranquillity, it is prudent that all the member countries come together with a common purpose to fight terrorist group as a united one front.”

President Chakwera’s mouthpiece, Banda, said the president said before departure at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe Thursday, that Malawi as a country does not want to be the weak link in matters of security in the region and that, that is why he saw the need to go to Mozambique and fully participate in the talks with other countries in the region and that together all member states can come up with a lasting solution to the problem facing the SADC region.

“As a bordering country, Mozambique, which envelops Malawi on a larger part of the country stretching all the way from the north down south through the east, is close to our hearts and their problems in a way are our problems.

“Mozambique and Malawi have always have a cordial and bilateral relationship and the people of these two countries share common traditions, cultural practices and beliefs,” said Banda.

Nyasa Times understands that ‘The Double Troika Summit, that the Malawian head of state attended will among other things, mainly focus on strident measures to deal with the attacks in Mozambique that have left more than 8,000 people displaced.

It is also gathered that the summit will also establish and operationalise a Centre for humanitarian Assistance which will coordinate assistance for displaced people in the region.

The Malawi president has travelled with Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda, who is sitting in for Foreign Affairs Minister Eisenhower Mkaka, who is currently out of the country on a tour of duty, and Zangazanga Chikhosi Secretary, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, among other government officials.

Six Southern African Development Community (Sadc) leaders condemned terrorist attacks in Palma, in Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado, after holding emergency talks in Maputo, Mozambique, Thursday.

At the previous Extraordinary Double Troika Summit of the Heads of State and Government of SADC denounced those that are perpetuating the violence, saying heinous attacks could not be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response.

President Lazarus Chakwera, who is the in-coming Sadc chairperson, joined Sadc outgoing Chairperson and Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi and other leaders in the SADC in condemning the violence that has displaced close to over 800,000 people over the last three years.

After that summit, a communiqué was released which indicated that the leaders received a report from the Organ Troika on the security situation in Mozambique.

“We have learn’t with concern, the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians, women and children in some of the districts of Cabo Delgado Province,” the communiqué reads.

“The Double Troika Summit re-affirmed Sadc’s continued commitment to contribute towards the efforts to bring about lasting peace and security, as well as reconciliation and development in the Republic of Mozambique,” the statement reads.

Chakwera will return home to Malawi after the meeting Thursday evening.

