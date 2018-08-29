Chakwera says MCP has ‘bold and ambitious’ plan to win in 2019

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has said his party is ready to take Malawians to another level because it has in the pipeline a national development plan which can be ascribed to by everyone.

Chakwera said this during a whistle-stop tour MCP had on Tuesday in Mwanza district at Mwanza Turn-off, Chimulangi Trading Centre, Thambani Community Day Secondary School ground and Mwana Boma, the first in Southern Region for the opposition leader after being elected torch bearer for 2019 polls at its convention in May.

The MCP president, who was accompanied by his deputy Sidik Mia, said the party is aiming to win seats it has not held for decades and some it has never won in the South.

Chakwera said MCP has a “bold and ambitious” programme for government and bring meaningful transformation.

Chakwera said he “does not underestimate the scale of the challenge” but said MCP was planning to make big promises to the electorate that would bring about “very major change indeed” that the country sorely needs.

“Some of you are failing to send your children to school. There are no drugs in hospitals. We will end these woes,” said Chakwera.

He urged the people to register in voters roll to be able to vote in the May 21 2019 tripartite elections

“You have the power to influence change with your vote, to remove the corrupt leaders and vote for MCP<” said Chakwera.

He said MCP has political leaders not implicated in any wrongdoing unlike other parties who have scandal riddled leaders.

In his speech, Mia complemented what Chakwera said that there is need to recapitalise the education system by building on the existing infrastructures and institutions with the provision of resources that have a broad spectrum of services for the youth.

He said certain things in the education sector needed to be restructured so as to have young people who can be trained in various competences and make them a driving force of the economic development.

MCP, which has been in opposition for 25 years after losing the first multi-party elections, has always come second in the last four elections. This time the party is determined to win next year’s elections is fielding candidates for parliament in all the 193 constituencies.

