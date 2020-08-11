Chakwera set to open parliament: To deliver first Sona, set for Presidential question time 

President Lazarus Chakwera will officially open parliament on September 4 and will deliver the State of the Nation Address (Sona) physically in the House his maiden speech as Head of State and be available to answer questions in parliament should members of parliament seek his availability on a designated day.

Parliament spokesperson Ian Mwenye says Chakwera will open parliament at 10am.

Former president Peter Mutharika delivered his Sona through a video link as the preventive measure to covid-19.

Mwenye says the opening of the new session will coincide with the opening of the budget session which will consider the 2020/2021 national budget.

“All stakeholders are further advised that the deliberations of the House will be held under strict covid-19 preventive measures.

“In line with these measures, the public gallery of the chamber will remain closed to the public,says Mwenye.

He says parliament will put in place mechanisms that will allow the public to follow proceedings of the House.

The meeting runs up to October 9.

The Constitution under Section 89 (4) , the President is required to appear in Parliament for questions time.

Former president Bakili Muluzi faced the then Leader of Opposition Gwanda Chakuamba in an exciting and historic question time in the 1990s.

Since then no any other Head of State has answered questions in the House.

But Chakwera has expressed commitment to come before Parliament to answer questions, as is already required by the Constitution.

