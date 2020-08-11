Malawi Muslims organise protests over billboard

Some Muslims say they will disregard the Covid-19 preventive measures to take on the streets this week in protests against the removal of a billboard in Blantyre which promoted the reading of the Holy Quran.

The billboard, which said that since people have read the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, they should now read the latest Testament which the billboard said is the Quran.

However, the Evangelical Association of Malawi expressed concern over the message and called for its removal and hours later, it was vandalised by unknown people.

Leader of a group calling itself Concerned Muslims, Ousman Kennedy said among other things, they want the Blantyre City Council to restore the billboard failing which they will also take a legal action despite the planned protests.

He however said the protests will be peaceful as the Muslim community intends to see to it that religious rights are respected in the country.

The protests are expected to take place in all major cities and in Mangochi district.

Minister of Civic Education and Unity has since asked Blantyre city council to apologise to both the Muslims and Christians over the billboard issue.

