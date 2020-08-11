Police arrest DPP’s ‘Ntopwa 1’ over Mayaya assault

August 11, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Malawi Police Service  in Blantyre have arrested one of the influential opposition Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) cadets Jomo Osman.

Jomo: Arrested

Southern region police spokesperson Ramsy Mushani said the arrest of Osman popularly known as Ntopwa 1 is in connection with the assault of rights activist Billy Mayaya in the run up to the court sanctioned presidential election early this year.

“He is currently being questioned,” said Mushani.

Sources say Osman is to be charged with attempted murder as he allegedly participated in the assault of Mayaya which left him nearly dead with an open wound on his head.

This is the third arrest within a month.

Osman is also accused of assaulting a Malawi Congress Party member in the run up to the May 21 tripartite election whose crime was simply to put on MCP regalia in Limbe.

He is also named in  the presidential commission of inquiry as having a hand in the killing of polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.

BigMan
Guest
BigMan

It was indeed attempted murder, in broad daylight

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
MTEMBOSUPHWISA
Guest
MTEMBOSUPHWISA

osamusiya ameneyo akafere ku ndende ,thawi yokolola yakwana

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba
Guest
Alamu Pumani Mwakalamba

Uyu deserves that.

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Corruption free malawi
Guest
Corruption free malawi

Life is like a circle. Everything you do comes back to you

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
MTEMBOSUPHWISA
Guest
MTEMBOSUPHWISA

aphedwe

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
shares