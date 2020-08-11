PPPC in ambitious game changer reforms, holds Zoom meeting with Chilima 

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima who is also Minister for Public Sector Reforms on Tuesday held a Zoom meeting with management of Malawi’s Public Private Partnership Commission (PPPC), formerly Privatisation Commission (PC), which outlined a number of game changer reforms to improve service delivery.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chilima said the PPPC reforms strive to ensure value for money in public infrastructure through optimization of resources.

“I was impressed with the range and impact of Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects that the institution has engineered over the years, among them the Malawi Digital Project being implemented with US$72 million from the World Bank which aims to transform the local digital landscape,” wrote the Vice President.

In one of its reforms, the PPPC is also looking to turn the Department of E-Government into a standalone agency that will look into public ICT infrastructure such as public Wi-Fi connectivity in airports and markets.

“PPPC is also seeking investments in theme parks to be constructed in Blantyre, construction of a UN House at Capital Hill, construction of a public parking facility in Blantyre and Lilongwe, among others,” further wrote the veep in the post.

The meeting also resolved that PPPC must identify bottlenecks that hinder acceleration of infrastructure development and optimization of public resources.

Chilima said a review of the PPP Act is also long overdue considering that it has, in some cases, slowed down or stopped PPPC from taking on feasible proposals for infrastructure development.

“I have impressed upon PPPC to ensure amendments to the Act are thorough and futuristic. I assured them that the administration of His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, President of the Republic, will support any amendments that would ensure PPPC performs effectively and efficiently,” he wrote.

Chilima has briefed fire in the reforms and in less than 35 days he has reach out to Parastatals and ministries engaging on the reforms that are needed to turn around the country and improve on service delivery.

