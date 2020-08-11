Seodi stays put at Capital Hill

Government has responded to allegations that national coordinator for Public Reforms, Seodi White, is not being moved to Neno as district commissioner.

Social media platforms have been awash with reports that White, who openly made disparanged remarks on vice president and now minister for Public Reforms Saulos Chilima as a little boy, was being moved to Neno as the district commissioner.

But the ministry of Local Government website says Justin Kathumba, who is the district commissioner for Thyolo is heading to Neno as the DC.

Blessings Nkhoma is being moved from Neno to Nkhotakhota where district council members chased away Medson Matchaya.

Matchaya is heading to Nsanje after Thyolo district council members unanimously voted to reject his appointment as district commission.

Douglas Moffat is being moved from Nsanje to Thyolo to pave way for Matchaya.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!