Chakwera Slams Finger-Pointing Culture, Calls for National Action

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has taken a bold stand against Malawi’s growing culture of blame, urging citizens to shift from finger-pointing to active participation in solving national challenges.

Speaking during the “Raise the Flag” celebration at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, Chakwera said Malawi’s dream of achieving Agenda 2063 will only materialize if all citizens take ownership of the country’s development.

“As President, I’ve become used to citizens pointing out problems and waiting for someone else to fix them—or offering solutions only on the condition that the government pays them,” Chakwera said.

He challenged Malawians to rethink their roles:

“Each day, we must choose—are we part of the solution, or are we content to sit on the sidelines, arms folded, criticizing others?”

Chakwera didn’t mince words: “Pointing fingers might be easy and safe, but it’s useless. It doesn’t make you a patriot; it only makes you a finger-pointer.”

The President applauded Wealth Magazine for inspiring action by organizing citizens to commemorate Independence Day through community service and problem-solving.

“When I heard that they were celebrating by doing something practical to fix problems in the country, I knew I had to meet these special citizens,” he said, hailing their initiative as a model of true patriotism.

Chakwera’s message was clear: Malawi needs fewer critics and more contributors.

