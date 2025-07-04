Traditional Authority Nkula hails President Chakwera over Zomba, Machinga Lirangwe Road project

In a a very emotional statement, Traditional Authority Nkula of Machinga has commended Malawi leader , President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera Government over the resumption of Zomba , Machinga Lirangwe road project.

This is the project according to the Traditional Authority which has seen planting of 3 stones but nothing happened. According to the chief, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led Government lied that they have done 53 Kilometres. “Again those were the blue lies not even half of it was done,” queried the chief.

According to the chief, concerned citizens and his fellow chiefs have been complaining about the same road but nothing happened.

“To hear that this Government under President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has started this project we really appreciate Government and its leadership for this unwavering effort,” he said. He added “What we can ask them is to expedite the process because this project is already behind the schedule,” he said. “Kumbuyoku Boma likatipatsa zipangizo za ulimi, zimakhalabe ngati tikugula modula kamba ka mayendedwe timalipila ndalama zambiri kuti tikafike nazo m’makomo.” He said.

Another citizen from the area John Thondolo

in an interviews says this project is very important because has social , economic and political impact.

In terms of economic benefits, people will travel faster with their produce to the markets. “There will be access to markets unlike the current situation where its the opposite,” he said. In this scenerio according to Thondolo, farmers will be able to sell their produce direct to the market without involving middlemen.

Meanwhile, another chief Nkapita from Zomba has joined Nkula in drumming up support of this road.

Nkapita said this road once completed will help to improve education, agri-business, trade mining and health issues.

