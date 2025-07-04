Africa’s Climate Crisis: Health and Environment in Focus

A global concern has emerged regarding the linkage between climate change and climate-induced diseases, calling upon governments in East African countries including Malawi, to immediately address the problem by investing in climate-resilient healthcare systems and implementing adaptation strategies to reduce the burden of climate-sensitive diseases.

Africa is bearing the brunt of climate change, with extreme weather events and rising temperatures exacerbating public health issues.

The Science Media Cafe’s recent meeting on health and environment highlighted the need for better integration of climate considerations into health policies.

The meeting brought together journalists from East African countries to focus on climate change impacts and mitigation, with an emphasis on informing journalists about reporting on the linkages between climate change and health issues.

During the meeting, Dominic Nyasulu, National Coordinator for the National Youth Network on Climate Change (NYNCC) from Malawi highlighted Malawi’s vulnerability to climate-related diseases such as Non Communicable Diseases, citing 6 million clinical malaria cases annually due to the impact of climate change.

“There is a strong link between climate change and non-communicable diseases, hence, journalists need to take a step in reporting more on these cases to inform the community about precautionary measures to address them,” He said.

Nyasulu further acknowledged the government’s efforts, particularly the Ministry of Health, in developing policies to address climate change challenges.

However, he stressed the need for increased budget allocation to health systems addressing climate change.

He also noted that women face numerous challenges in accessing sexual and reproductive health services, particularly during natural disasters caused by climate change impacts.

“We need more support for the targeted vulnerable groups, the government should come up with interventions to support them”. Nyasulu said.

In his opening remarks, Aghan Daniel, Secretary and team leader for MESHA Science from Kenya, during the Media Science Cafe, introduced a new project called “Nexus of health and climate change”.

According to Aghan, the project’s key objectives include enhancing partnerships, sharing accurate information, and promoting gender equality.

Aghan also emphasized the importance of publishing articles based on engagements with researchers and activists, which will be featured in their Science Magazine.

He said, “The project seeks to share knowledge and experiences, support more effective policies and interventions that prioritize human health and environmental sustainability.”

The upcoming COP30 in Brazil, scheduled for November 10-21, 2025, in Belém, marks a pivotal moment in international climate diplomacy.

This conference will bring together representatives from nearly 200 countries to discuss global solutions to the climate crisis.

The Key objectives include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing resilience in vulnerable communities and ecosystems, and mobilizing $300 billion annually in climate finance over the next decade, with developed nations taking the lead.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!