DJ Kachamba Rekindles Daniel Kachamba’s Legacy 

The legacy of Malawi’s legendary musician Dr. Daniel Kachamba has been revived by his nephew, DJ Kachamba, through a newly released song titled “Panali Agogo”.

Dr. Daniel Kachamba, who rose to fame in the 1970s and 80s, was one of the pioneers of Malawi’s traditional jazz sound, known for fusing local instruments and rhythms with modern influences.

His music not only entertained but carried powerful cultural messages—a legacy that lives on through the work of his nephew, Simeon Masanjala, now performing under the name DJ Kachamba.

In his latest release, DJ Kachamba collaborates with Malawian artist Evance Mereka to reimagine one of Dr. Kachamba’s original songs. The new version, Agogo, comes with a strong social message aimed at combating the mistreatment of elderly people, many of whom face abuse and accusations of witchcraft.

“The song is meant to raise awareness. Our elders are sources of wisdom and history, but these days, many are suffering violence and stigma,” DJ Kachamba told Malawi Voice from South Africa, where he is currently based.

This is not the first time DJ Kachamba has drawn from his uncle’s music.

In 2023, he released an album titled “Alipobe”, featuring several of Dr. Kachamba’s songs re-recorded for today’s audience.

The aim, he says, is to protect and promote a musical heritage that shaped Malawi’s soundscape.

The release of Agogo in June aligns with global observances focused on elder rights, adding timely relevance to its message.

