Chakwera Storms Dowa with Proven Development Facts and a Bold Message of Hope

President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday stormed Dowa with a powerful message of hope, development, and continuity—telling cheering crowds that his government has delivered real change and deserves a second term to finish the job.

Fresh from a victorious campaign tour of Lilongwe Rural, Chakwera is now traversing six constituencies in Dowa—Chimwaza in Dowa Central, Kambokambo in Dowa West, Dzoole in Dowa Mdolera, Madisi in Dowa Mphudzu, Katalima in Dowa Ngala, Chinkhwiri in Dowa Kasangazi, and Mponela in Dowa Central. In each of these places, the excitement is electrifying, with people chanting his name and pledging their votes.

Visible Development Footprints

Unlike empty promises of the past, Chakwera’s campaign in Dowa is backed by visible projects. The people here are pointing to NEEF loans that have lifted thousands of farmers and small businesses; fair crop prices that have empowered producers; and cheaper internet bundles that have opened markets for farmers. The President has also rolled out MERP and solar electricity, lighting homes and energising businesses in villages that were once in darkness.

Education, health, infrastructure, and agriculture—the four pillars of Chakwera’s scorecard—are clearly seen across the district.

Constituency-by-Constituency Impact

Dowa–Lumbadzi

Teachers’ houses constructed at Chankhungu and Kafumphe CDSS.

Nkhono and Chankhungu health centres built, with electricity installed at Chankhungu facility.

Bridges constructed at Msumba and Katundu.

New classroom blocks at Mpangweni, Chankhungu, Pheleni, Kafumphe, Gawamadzi, and Kainja.

Dowa–Kayembe

Bridges delivered at Kang’ona, Mdika, and Mkomba.

Classroom blocks constructed at Kambo, Msokonozi, and Kampheng.

New offices, staff houses, and a health centre at Nambuma.

Boreholes drilled at Mbingwa.

A factory at Mpasa and farm produce warehouses at Nambuma and Chimundi Katsichi built to boost local agro-processing and storage.

Dowa–Mlondera West

Bridges constructed at Mbomba and Mdika.

Library and classroom blocks at Mdika Primary School.

Establishment of a new ADMARC depot to improve access to farm inputs and markets.

NEEF loans and Mtukula pa Nkhomo provided to farmers and small businesses.

Support to needy secondary school students with loans and supplies.

Distribution of farm inputs and free food to vulnerable households.

Hope Turning Into Votes

From bridges easing transport, to schools shaping the future of children, to health centres saving lives, and to solar electricity powering villages—Dowa is not just hearing promises, it is living progress.

This is why, as President Chakwera addresses rallies across the district, ordinary citizens—from farmers and vendors to the youth and women—say they are determined to give him a resounding second-term mandate.

“We have seen the change with our own eyes, we are living the change, and we want more of it,” one farmer at Nambuma proudly told the gathering.

For Dowa, the choice in September is clear: stick with progress or gamble with empty promises. And the people seem ready to choose progress.

