Chakwera tells Chizuma: “You are free to arrest anyone who breaks the graft law.”

“The president is immensely passionate and overly committed to fight corruption in the country.”

“I give you the independence, work the way you want in accordance with the law and you are free to arrest anyone who you think is on the wrong side of the corruption law.”

This is what president Chakwera purportedly told Martha Chizuma when they met, last week soon after she was finally confirmed as the new minted ACB director.

Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera has told the newly appointed ACB director general Martha Chizuma to execute her duties in preventing and curbing corruption in the country without fear or favour, State House has said.

State House director of communications and an executive assistant to the Chakwera, Sean Kampondeni said Monday during a State House briefing that the Malawi Head of State has had an audience with the legal bulldozer after the current Ombudsman Chizuma was finally confirmed by Public Appointments Committee of Parliament who had earlier rejected her confirmation.

Said Kampondeni: “The new ACB Director, Ms Martha Chizuma, met the president after Parliament who earlier on rejected her, rescinded their decision and confirmed her and shared their visions in terms of how the fight against corruption can go forward.

“The president, as you know is passionate and overly committed to fight corruption in the country in the meeting with the ACB boss, gave her full independence to do her job according to the way and assured her that there will be no political interferences.”

President Chakwera’s Press Secretary Brian Banda, responding a question on corruption during the State House briefing repeated Kampondeni’s sentiments on the president’s stance on fighting corruption in the country and appointment of Chizuma as ACB director.

“Is president Chakwera happy that now Martha Chizuma has finally been confirmed,” a journalist asked.

In his response, Brian Banda, who is president Chakwera’ mouthpiece, said: ” The president is indeed happy but as you know that the president is verify serious when it comes corruption.

“President believes in the rule of law and it for this regard that has given Madam Martha Chizuma limitless freedom and unqualified independence to do her job in accordance with the law.

Banda said President Chakwera will not interfere with the ACB or allow anyone to drag down the corruption busting body into political interferences.

“As ACB director, Chizuma is independent and she has been told that the president will not shield anyone. She is free to arrest anybody who has broken the law without looking at who is the person, what he does, his political connection or affiliation. It is her discretion to arrest anyone she thinks has a case to answer to the courts,” explained Banda.

President Chakwera during one the televised national address famously, said:” If the finger of evidence points at you, you are going to jail.”

Again, during the country’s first president, Kamuzu Hastings Banda lashed out at some of people within ranks and file within his own politburo sternly warning them:

“Don’t call me ‘your own president’ for I am not a president for a selected few, I am the president for all Malawians including those in opposition.”

Chizuma’s appointment as ACB director by president Chakwera is seen as a statement of seriousness in the president’s quest to fighting graft and the same time sending a loud and clear message out there that there is no safe haven for corruption perpetrators.

Both the UK and the US governments commended President Chakwaera for appointing a solid and results-oriented professional to lead the fight against corruption in Malawi saying Chizuma is the perfect fit for the job.”

