Chakwera tells Judiciary to resists corruption and help fix Malawi: New judges sworn-in

President Lazarus Chakwera has asked the Judiciary to be accountable to Malawians and live up to its responsibility of providing independent and efficient judicial services and an impartial justice system so they help to fix the country for the prosperity of Malawians.

The President said this at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Thursday during the swearing-in ceremony of four new Supreme Court Justices of Appeal and 12 High Court Judges.

Chakwera said to be a judge it means joining God in to dispensing justice and that the task of the judges is to repair the broken legs of the sacred table of justice which include; knowledge, truth, courage and peace.

He said to be a judge is to join God in his work of serving the poor and lifting yokes from the shoulders of the oppressed.

“To be a judge is to labour for the wellbeing of others more by listening than talking. To be a judge is to serve the people of Malawi as they sit to feast with God at the table of justice,” said the President, a former evangelical preacher.

“Court exists to bring peace so do not allow to be corrupted, so don’t leave the bench unattended,” said President Chakwera,

He said courts exist as an avenue for the peaceful resolution of disputes, so as to prevent from employing violent means toward that end.

“As such, those who sit on the bench must be men and women who not only love public peace, but also hate all open and secret enemies of that peace,” said Chakwera.

The Malawi leader said another leg that the table of justice stands on is courage.

“Since we live in a fallen world in which many work to frustrate, obstruct, pervert, and subvert justice, it takes uncommon bravery to resist such forces and see justice done. There is a great danger inherent in serving as a Justice of the High Court and Supreme Court, and you must not allow yourself to be intimidated or corrupted. Stand your ground and fight the good fight,” he said.

Another leg of justice Chakwera mentioned is truth which he said is often obscured by lies, innuendos and errors in testimonies and evidence.

The Malawi leader also urged the judges to study the law so that their knowledge of the law must be the best in the land.

He added: “I count it as a great honour to employ you to attend to these four legs so that the table justice which God invites us to feast with him may remain an upright one in this whole land.”

“Toward that end, I count it my distinguished honour to decree, by the authority vested in me by God and the Malawian people, that God himself should bless you and keep you; may he make his face shine upon you; may he lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace; and may he deal with you, be it ever so severely, if you intentionally pervert the course of justice against anyone who enters your courts,” Chakwera said, ending his speech with “Amen.”

The appointment of the judges was announced on Monday but it is effective October 20.

The four new Justices of Appeal in the Supreme Court of Malawi are Justices Healy Potani, Ivy Kamanga, John Katsala and Charles Mkandawire.

The 12 new judges include Agnes Patemba, Violet Chipao, Mzondi Mvula, Charlotte Wezi Malonda, Justus Asante Kishindo and Anneline Kanthambi.

Other are Vikochi Chima, Simeon Mdeza, Masauko Timothy Msungama, William Yakuwawa Msiska, Maureen Kondowe and Mandala Mambulasa.

