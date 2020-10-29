Chakwera to attend Chilima’s public lecture on mindset change

President Lazarus Chakwera will this Friday attend a public lecture to be deliverd by Vice-President Saulos Chilima’s at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, State House has announced.

According to a statement signed by presidential press secretary Brian Banda, Chakwera is expected to arrive at BICC for the public lecture, titled “mindset change” at six o’clock in the evening.” The lecture will start at 6pm.

Chilima’ lecture will focus on mindset change as a precursor to personal development, national development and smooth implementation of the public sector reforms, according to Office of the vice-president spokesperson Pilirani Phiri.

The lecture will also be live on Zodiak Broadcasting Station channels as well as on Mibawa Television who are offering live coverage for free.=

It can also be attended through Zomm. The link for zoom is https://us02web.zoom.us/s/87092851042?pwd=YitqQzhZWWlvZXd0VU5Ka2NtZCtzZz09

According to the programme that Nyasa Times has seen, the convener of the public lecture is Dr. Asiyati Chiweza, Associate Professor of Public Administration at Chancellor College.

The lecture will also include question time where the Vice President will take questions from the audience after presentation.

Chilima is also Minister of Economic Planning and Development and Public Sector Reforms. He also leads the UTM Party.

This will be Chilima’s second public lecture. His first public lecture on moral decadence was delivered at the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College Great Hall in 2018.

