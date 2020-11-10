Chakwera to be ‘guest of honour’ at  Kamuzu Academy Founder’s Day amid parents reservations

Parent for Kamuzu Academy students have expressed reservations on the decision to allow President Lazarus Chakwera to attend the Kamuzu Academy Founder’s Day as ‘guest of honour’ over fears of coronavirus risk at the private institution that until now barred external visitors.

The country’s founding president the late Hastings Kamuzu Banda opened the grammar school, dubbed the Eton of Africa, on November 21, 1981.

Every year, Kamuzu Academy hosts the Founder’s Day commemoration in honour of Kamuzu Banda who modelled the institution on the best public and grammar schools in the United Kingdom to prepare learners for higher education.

President Chakwera’s visit to Kamuzu Academy comes against the background of the institution stopping parents’ visits as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

Kamuzu Academy Parents and Teachers Association chairperson (Central and Northern regions) Wanangwa Mbereka confirmed that some parents have expressed reservations on the decision to allow the President’s visit.

Mbereka said there was mixed reaction with some parents saying the event has to be postponed to next year and others are saying with guidelines that the school intends to put in place , they can proceed but minimise the number of attendees.

He said the PTA had “no position on the matter.”

In a letter dated November 6, 2020 signed by Kamuzu Academy deputy head teacher, the school management acknowledges concerns raised by parents, but indicates that the event will proceed with strict observation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Reads the letter in part: “This year’s Founder’s Day has become something of national interest since the President is the guest of honour.

“His Excellency was given an entirely free choice whether to come to the academy or not. He chose to [attend] so the event is not simply an academy function, but by way being a State occasion.

“We have, however, endeavoured to take serious precaution which we hope will heavily mitigate the risk of Covid-19.”

The measures put in place include provision of masks at the gate, hand sanitisers to visitors, restricting community participation only to traditional leaders and observing physical distancing.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares