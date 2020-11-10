Double blow for Bullets as key pair ruled out from start to title defence

Nyasa Big Bullets have been dealt a dual injury blow after news emerged that injuries have ruled out two of their vital cogs ahead of start to the TNM Super League title defence.

Midfielders Chimango Kaira and Righteous Banda are the duo ruled out for the start of the season.

According to the team doctor Felix Mwalule, Kaira and Banda, sustained injuries during the pre-season training camp in Mangochi

Mwalule said Kaira, who is also vice-captain, suffered a meniscus tear and grade one lateral collateral ligament sprain and is expected to be side-lined for three weeks.

He said Banda sustained a partial anterior cruciate ligament tear as well as meniscus and medial collateral ligament damage.

“The two players will not be available for the start of the season,” he said.

Kaira would also undergo further test at Beit Cure International in Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares