Chakwera to resigns as MP

February 25, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera is expected to tender his  resigned as member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe North West  to comply with the Constitution before presenting his presidential nomination papers  for   May 19 2020 fresh presidential election as ordered by the Constitutional Court on February 3.

Chakwera: To resign as MP

Chakwera’s impending resignation will be in line with constitutional requirements to vie for the office of the president.

Section 80 (7)(e) of the Constitution reads: “No person shall be eligible for nomination as a candidate for election as President or First Vice-President or for appointment as First-Vice President or Second Vice-President if that person is a holder of a public office or a member of Parliament unless that person first resigns.”

Speaker of National Assembly Catheren Gotani Hara  will give a notice of vacancy of the seat in Lilongwe North West Constituency in accordance with Section 63 (2) of the Constitution.

If he loses the presidency in the fresh elections, Chakwera will hope to win his seat back to return to parliament through a bye-election.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
wa Nyau Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
wa Nyau
Guest
wa Nyau

koma anthu aku lilongwe north west constituency ali pa mavuto mmmm.chaka chatha MP wao waswela pa bench ku court osapita ku parliament,apa akuti apanga resign meaning that the people will not have an MP for some months again.
koma kumachitika chitukuko kumeneku?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago