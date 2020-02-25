Malawi Airlines, Standard Bank partner with Epic Lounge for AKA’s ‘All white party’

The corporate world has joined hands for the South African hip hop artist AKA’s vibe and Epic Lounge’s ‘All white party’ with Malawian Airlines and Standard Bank being the latest brands.

Malawian Airlines is sponsoring a business class ticket for the ‘Supa Mega’ and three more economy class tickets for his booking manager, road manager and his Deejay.

Owner of Epic Lounge, Yollam Kawanga told Nyasa Times they are pushing the standards.

“Epic is taking its game to another level, partnering with big brands like Standard Bank and Malawian Airline,” Kawanga said.

Standard Bank has offered to give away 10 tickets to its customers with visa card by indulging themselves in sharing the giveaway post on social media platform Facebook, something they do on a daily basis.

Facebook users have to also inbox a creative picture with one’s visa card and a caption of why they love banking with Standard Bank. Five most creative entries will win two tickets each.

Kawanga said tickets sales are going on than they expected pointing out that by Monday they could be announcing they are sold out.

200 tickets were printed for the event and by Tuesday he said thee tickets are almost done selling out with a growing demand.

This comes on the back drop of Malawians saying they event was ‘too expensive’.

Kawanga explained that Epic is an exclusive lounge which aims at giving it clients exclusive access and a sensuous experience.

AKA has already confirmed he will be coming to Malawi in a video clip meant to promote the show and garner up more tickets sells.

Tickets are going at K150,000 for the ladies, with the gentlemen pegged at K180,000, K300,000 couples or plus 1 and K200,000 VVIP.

