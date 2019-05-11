Chakwera traces MCP foundation in Nkhatabay

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate has said that the party is nothing without Nkhata-Bay as it where the foundation of the party was cemented.

Speaking at a whistle stop campaign tour in a bid to urge the electorate to vote MCP on May 21 at Nkhata-Bay boma on Saturday, Chakwera said the district has a rich history which MCP does not take for granted as liberation struggle started in the district.

“For Malawi to be here it’s because of Nkhata-bay and we have not forgotten and therefore on May 21 vote MCP so that we develop Nkhata-bay,” said Chakwera.

He also said that they are going to construct a road from Mpamba through Usisya to Mlowe though it might seem impossible because the topography of the area but MCP is going to do it.

“We already have engineers in place who have the technical-know-how of going about this,” added the MCP president.

MCP president said they want to make Nkhata-bay an eco-tourism city.

“Alot of tourists come here to see our beautiful lake and if we have good infrastructure more tourists will be coming here thereby making more revenue,” promised Chakwera.

The presidential candidate further said that though the governing DPP constructed another jetty but they need to expand it so that big ships can dock from Karonga to Mangochi.

“Our lake can bring us fortunes but we are just idle without making good infrastructure so that it brings us money,” lamented Chakwera.

The MCP leader urged chiefs not to be under the armpits of politicians who use them for their selfish gains.

“Chieftaincy is by blood and it should not be a tool for accumulating votes and they should be respected,” said Chakwera.

He also highlighted his Super Hi-5 vision for the country and urged the the electorate to vote wisely in the forthcoming tripartite election.

