Wanderers turmoil: Mkangama resigns as vice GS

May 11, 2019 Phillip Pasula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Be Forward Wanderers vice General Secretary, Chulu Mkangama, has resigned from his position at the Lali Lubani Road club with no clear reason given.

Mike Butao at Wanderers Club:  His deputy has called it quits

In a letter addressed to the club’s Chairperson and General Secretary and seen by Nyasa Times, Mkangama says due to unforeseen circumstances, he has had difficulties in committing himself to club activities for the past few months.

Mkangama writes: “I will forever cherish the many great times; good, bad and ugly times we have been together running the affairs of this great club.”

He adds: “I want to wish you all the best as you continue striving to take our club to greater levels.”

Wanderers’ officials could not immediately  comment.

 

