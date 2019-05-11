Mtopwa FC registers first Super League win in Karonga

Mtopwa Football Club owner and Technical Director, Isaac Jomo Osman, earlier challenged that his team was going to collect three or four points in Karonga after losing three times and drawing once since the team joined the country’s top flight league.

It happened that Mtopwa Football Club bagged their first three points as debutants on Saturday at Karonga Stadium when they thrashed Savenda Chitipa United 3-1.

Davie Banda, Tione Jailosi and Friday Osagie scored the three goals for visiting Mtopwa Football Club while Shenton Banda scored the consolation goal for Savenda Chitipa United.

Speaking to sports journalists after the match, Jomo Osman said the win against Savenda Chitipa United was a morale booster for Mtopwa Football Club players.

“The boys worked hard and with a winning spirit. The single goal we scored against Bullets despite losing the match gave the boys confidence that they can score against any team. It feels good to collect three points away,” said Osman.

The losing coach, Alex Ngwira, congratulated Mtopwa Football Club for winning the match

“We started very well but I think we did not utilise our chances. Mtopwa utilised their chances and got their three goals. Our supporters should not lose heart. This is just the beginning of the season and we hope to pick up,” added Ngwira.

The goalkeeper for Mtopwa, Richard Chimbamba, was voted player of the match.

Mtopwa FC is now on position 11 with 4 points from 5 games while Savenda Chitpa United are anchoring the log table on position 16 with 2 points from 4 games.

On Sunday, Mtopwa FC meets Karonga United at the same venue.

