Chakwera urges ‘Hands-Face-Space’ measures, takes Christmas cheer to Mangochi hospital

December 26, 2020 Zawadi Chilunga - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

President Lazarus Chakwera and  First Lady Monica Chakwera distributed gifts to patients  at  Mangochi District Hospital  on Christmas Day.

The First Couple cheer the patients at Mangochi District Hospital

The First Couple  visited the maternity ward, where they were told an average 40 children are born every day, before  cheering up patients in the general ward.

Addressing reporters after the tour, President Chakwera   urges the public to take coronavirus precautions seriously during the festive season.

He said Malawians should  continue to wash their hands, cover their face and make space to control infection rates and avoid the virus pandemic to attack many in the country.

The President  encouraged the public to follow simple steps to reduce the risk of infection.

Zio ine
Zio ine
6 hours ago

Chakwera is one case of a man of God who has fallen from the hand of God and thr spirit long departed from him. He is of this world and surely Malawi is cursed because of this man.

Reply
