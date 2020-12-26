Three Pakistanis convicted for kidnapping 5-year-old boy: Malawian suspect walked free

December 26, 2020 Osman Faiti - Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Three Malawians of Asian origin have been convicted for kidnapping a five-year-old  boy Tahil Shail  of Asian extract.

Pakistanis were prosecuted for abducting the child

The three Pakistanis  were  arrested  on December 11 2018 when they abducted a five-year-old child Tahil Shail  of Asian extract demanded a K3 billion ransom from his parents.

Blantyre Magistrate Court heard from prosecution that the kidnappers demanded that the boy’s father Mohammed Shail, 34, a Malawian of Asian origin who has a string of businesses in both Blantyre and Lilongwe, to pay a $4 million (about K3 billion) ransom.

The three Pakistanis were  charged alongside their four Malawians accomplices with an offence of kidnapping in order to subject person to ransom contrary to  Section 263 of the Penal Code and child trafficking contrary to Section 79 (1) of Child Care, Protections and Justice Act.

The Chief Resident Magistrate acquitted three others and one Malawian  Ibrahim Omar Mataya, 21, had his case withdrawn after the  State made an application on undisclosed reasons.

Presiding magistrate Simeon Mdeza  now promoted as High Court judge found three men guilty and consequently convicted Lehrassib Khan, 25: Hanza Akbar, 23, son in-law of Shail and master minder Shazed Khan, 22 – all Pakistanis.

The three, who abducted the child  from Mpingwe on December 11 2018 and dropped him  at Kanjedza mosque , have since been remanded  to prison pending sentencing.

According to private practice lawyer Goba Chipeta who was part of the prosecution team, the sentencing will be held on December 29 2020.

Abductions are rare in Malawi.

Amzeru aku mmawa
Amzeru aku mmawa
3 hours ago

Send them to Pakistan . We don’t do that here in Malawi

Maggie Makono
Maggie Makono
7 hours ago

Plz deport these Bin Laden’s nephews back to Pakistan, we hate these dirty pigs, tell them this is a Christian country not other way round.

WaWaWaWa
WaWaWaWa
8 hours ago

Malawian of Pakistani origin? There can be no Pakistanis or Indians or any foreigners who can hold Malawi Citizenship. Malawi needs to wake up and deport these imposters. Malawi law does not allow Malawi Citizenship to these crooks. MCP is failing to clean up the mess inherited from UDF and then DPP.

Joseph Banda
Joseph Banda
5 hours ago
Reply to  WaWaWaWa

It’s not that easy. If they are born in Malawi, and citizens from birth, then no other country in the world will accept them if deported. Actually you can’t deport them out of Malawi as long as they have citizenship. International treaties say that you cannot revoke the last citizenship of anyone. So if they only hold a Malawian passport, you cannot revoke or as no one are supposed to be stateless. Additionally, no airlines are allowed to bring passengers that don’t have a passport or visa to the destination country. If they do, it becomes their problem at the… Read more »

Mzozodo
Mzozodo
2 hours ago
Reply to  WaWaWaWa

Ngati simudziwa zinazi better shut up. You can’t understand that those are naturalised Malawians now?

tuti
tuti
9 hours ago

a34 year man already has a son—inlaw… sipanachitike ka child marriage pena pake mulandu winansotu uwu

Sikelo Gonani
Sikelo Gonani
3 hours ago
Reply to  tuti

Kkkk zoona, uwu ndi mlandu winanso

