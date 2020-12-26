Teacher sentenced to 14 years for defiling 15-year-old schoolgirl

Chitipa First Grade Magistrate’s Court has convicted and sentenced a Namutegha primary school teacher, Lyson Chizumila from the district on charges of defilement to a 15-year-old girl.

The court heard that Chizumila, who was a class teacher to the victim, fell in love with her.

He has been sleeping with the victim since June 2020.

It was also heard that the girl was discovered to be five and half months pregnant by her parents.

When he appeared before court, Chizumila pleaded guilty, saying he thought the girl was 18 years old.

He further asked for forgiveness, saying that he looks after his family.

In his submissions, state prosecutor Sub Inspector Fancy Sichali asked for stiff sentence, saying the teacher breached the trust parents had on him.

He further told the court that the teacher had responsibility of taking care of pupils including the victim.

When passing sentence, magistrate Billy Ngosi concurred with the state and sentenced him to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Chizumila, a 32-year-old hails from Mwambeta Village in the area of Senior Chief Mwenemisuku in Chitipa district.

