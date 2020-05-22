Chakwera urges opposition to maximise voter turnout: ‘Malawi needs change’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera has urged people to turn out in large numbers to vote in the fresh presidential elections and elect him as next Head of State with Vice-President Saulos Chilima, who is his running mate to Tonse Alliance.

Chakwera said this when he conducted whistle-stop rallies in Lilongwe under the electoral grouping of nine political parties, among them, MCP, UTM Party, People’s Party (PP), Umodzi Party (UP) and People’s Transformation Party (Petra).

“We want massive voting during these fresh elections,” said Chakwera.

“God has given Malawians a golden opportunity to start a new era of tranquillity, normality, conviviality, with respect to the rule of law,” said Chakwera.

He said the Tonse Alliance will recuperate Malawi from the many damages inflicted by the current Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“Sibwino nyani tizimulekela munda [We should move on from this disastrous chapter and focus on the things that matter to our people]”

He added: “We have agreed with Chilima to provide servant leadership.”

Chakwera said Tonse Alliance is fighting a new form of oppression -– a corrupt system that keeps people imprisoned in poverty.

“We all have a chance on the voting day to do what is right, what is just and that is to vote for change and got to get our country growing,” he said.

He noted the life is incredibly hard for poor Malawians.

“We have a date with destiny. if we fail to use this opportunity, history will judge us harshl,” said Chakwera.

He said the opposition have agreed with change of voting day to June 23, saying Malawians have an appointment with history on the polling day.

“I’m only asking you to give change a chance. I’m asking you to lend us your vote for the next five years. That’s it. Five years at a time. When we reach the end of this period, judge us.”

Chakwera also said his government will reduce fertiliser prices to K4 495 per 50 kilogramme bag from the current price of K22 000.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!