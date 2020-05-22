Meet Malawi’s young professional make up artist: Cecilia Magaleta graduate from Luanar

With the high levels of unemployment in Malawi, many young people are now thinking outside the box and venture into self-employment. One such young person is 24-year-old Cecilia Magaleta of Balaka.

A graduate from Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) ,Cecilia is a professional makeup artist. She ventured into offering facial beauty and cosmetic services under the name Ceelooks five years ago and she’s now eking a livin out of it.

“Makeup isn’t just about being pretty, it’s a work of art. What inspired me is how awesome it is to make your face a work of art, it’s amazing,” said Magaleta in an interview with Nyasa Times.

She observed that nurturing a talent requires a lot time and money and that youths should be ready to put in their best if they are to survive on it.

“Nowadays you can get money from anything. If God has given it to you as a talent, don’t throw it away. Don’t shut it out just because people are making fun of it, invest in it and build it over time,” she said.

However, Cecilia who raised her startup capital by also venturing into livestock farming, emphasized on the need for education.

She advised youths to always choose education while naturing their talent.

As a short-term goal, Cecilia wants to look into securing space to setup her salon so that she can stop being mobile.

Currently, she does not have a salon shop yet as sh does her business on social media platforms and travel a lot aswel to meet her clients

Unique makeup

What makes her unique from other makeup artists is that she doesn’t follow common drills of how to apply makeup,

She first studies the personality of her clients and blends it with the makeup.

In an interview, she advised makeup artists to learn how to converse with their clients as it helps in knowing their personality traits.

Cecilia said she spends much of her time doing work especially weekend when a lot of people are spending their time on drinking or partying.

“I spend most of my time on my career as a makeup artist. Iam mostly busy during the weekends unlike weekdays,” she said.

She also does nails.

“To the youths especially girls all what l can say is that you can do it and be independent,” she said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!