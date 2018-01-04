Chakwera wants DPP out next year, declares Malawi is ‘held back by a self-serving elite’

Leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarous Chakwera has repeated his previous assertion that his is leading a “government in waiting” , saying his party will ensure citizens are part of social –economic development.

Chakwera blasted the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, saying it has no idea how to fix their broken system and have refused to implement some of brilliant ideas MCP offered to improve the affairs of the country.

He vowed to use 2018 to help people “fulfil their hopes”ahead of the election in 2019.

“We have, as aparty, a policy that will have to do with business continuity and disaster management. A plan that will be translated to action when people vote MCP to power next year,” said Chakwera.

He accused the government of creating more poverty in the country than reducing it and of drastically lowering education standards, leaving many Malawians illiterate.

“Malawians have all the reasons to vote this government out of power during the 2019 general election. This government takes Malawians for fools. Their time is up; they must go,” Chakwera said.

He also said those in power are systematically looting public coffers through theft and corruption, saying the nation is being held back by a self-serving elite who look after themselves and their friends, and a failed system which delivers staggering wealth at the top while more and more people struggle to simply make ends meet.

Chakwera said this would not be the case once the MCP is voted back in power after 20 years in opposition.

“We will never betray the wishes of the people. We will ensure integrity and justice in the way we govern to ensure total transparency and accountability,” Chakwera said.

He said the prospect of a “new Malawi” was “closer than ever before” adding that MCP will create space where all Malawians regardless of region or tribe share in the wealth the nation create.

Chakwera said Malawians have to be ready to vote for MCP that will translate policy that will serve the people.

