Wivokil scoring high in grain protection – AHL Chemical and Steel

Wivokil, a grain protector, has been lauded for the immense impact it is making in helping reduce post-harvest losses, one problem that has been troubling Malawian farmers so hard over the past years.

The locally made insecticide, which is a product of AHL Chemical and Steel (ACSL), has helped ease the huge problem of post-harvest grain damage which previously was responsible for 20-40 percent losses that farmers made after harvesting.

Acting General Manager for ACSL, Dr Edmund Chirambo said: “The continuous risk of grain damage remains a major public food security problem as it threatens food security and causes hunger that could be avoided. In some instances, major portions of the grain harvested are destroyed by insects such as maize weevils and large grain borer especially where people lack well secured storage facilities like in villages.”

Dr Chirambo further said that it is for that reason that ACSL after years of extensive research and wide consultations and engagement with world class researchers thought of coming up with the insecticide to help arrest the problem of post-harvest grain damage in the country.

“We started producing Wivokil in 2011 and I am happy to disclose that farmers that are using the product are experiencing positive results,” added Dr Chirambo.

“One advantage that Wivokil has over other insecticides,” Dr. Chirambo explained, “is that it is produced locally therefore affordable and served fresh to the customers before it overstays on the counter a thing which helps in improving its effectiveness.”

Besides helping in maize protection, Wivokil is also effective in beans, soy beans, pigeon peas and cow-peas among others. It controls insects such as large grain borer, grain weevil, red flour beetle, dried bean beetle and lesser grain borer, according to the ACSL boss.

The insecticide is in two formulations, Wivokil Super Dust 200g, which can be used to treat 8 bags of 50kg each, and Wivokil Super EC, which is in liquid form.