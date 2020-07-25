Chakwera warns Tonse alliance partners over graft, plunder:  No sacred cows

President Lazarus Chakwera has fired warning shots to the governing Tonse Alliance partners that he would not shield anyone involved in corruption and plunder of government money because they helped him win the presidential election.

The Malawi leader stressed that he will not tolerate corruption at any level and ordered that all corrupt offenders should be punished accordingly.

Chakwera said this during his weekly special program on the state run Malawi Broadcasting Corporation called Malawi Watsopano.

“Let me say that my government will not allow our alliance partners to engage in corruption or plunder of government money in the name that they helped me win the election, we will prosecute anyone,” he said.

Chakwera said the state is not after names in the fight against corruption and plunder of public resources.

“We are not after names; we will pounce on anyone who is in conflict with the law. We will not look at the status of a person in the society, we will not look at the position or how powerful one is, there is no untouchable in this fight,” he said.

He said his job of what he described as clearing the rubble needs patience but bravery to achieve its goal, saying the fight against corruption cannot be win within a very short period of time.

The President saidshe will not allow people in the country to enrich themselves dubiously, warning that all the culprits will not be left scot-free.

